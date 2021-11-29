WWE Performer Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan At Monday Night Raw

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Professional wrestler Seth Rollins had a scary moment during a live taping of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” at the Barclays Center last Monday after he was attacked by a member of the audience.

Rollins had just completed a match and was heading up the ramp towards the backstage area when a fan rushed at him and knocked him to the ground.

Rollins appeared to put the man in headlock before WWE referees and venue security managed to break up the unplanned wrestling surplus.

According to the New York Daily News, the alleged attacker, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer was arrested and charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

In a statement provided to the Daily News, Spencer noted that he believed he had a previous dispute with Rollins but apologized for attacking the wrestler.

“I apologized to the WWE for my actions,” Spencer told The News at his Red Hook home. “I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way … If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on,” Spencer said in a statement provided to the Daily News.

Spencer told the Daily News that he first met Rollins at a meet & greet several years ago, and claimed the wrestler agreed to help Spencer start his own wrestling career.

Spencer claimed he then communicated electronically with someone who he believed to be Rollins, who requested gift cards in exchange for money, and free blogging services.

However, Spenser alleges the check he received in exchange for the gift cards bounced. Spencer later posted samples of exchanges with the person identifying themselves on social media as Rollins to his own Instagram account. However, none of those exchanges appeared to provide proof he was actually talking to Rollins.

Spencer said he was later blocked from communicating with Rollins through official social media accounts by Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, the Daily News reported.