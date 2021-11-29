CTS Eventim Names Marcia Titley As Managing Director Of Eventim Sweden

Copenhagen/Stockholm (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live event specialists CTS Eventim announced the appointment of Marcia Titley to the post of Managing Director for Eventim Sweden.

Titley will assume oversight of Eventim’s operations in Sweden alongside of her current portfolio as Managing Director of Eventim Norway, a post she has held for the past four years.

“It has been very exciting to introduce EVENTIM solutions to the Norwegian market. I’m looking forward to working closely with the Swedish team, and sharing our experiences and expertise from Norway, to further grow our business in Sweden and in Scandinavia as a whole,” Titley said.

I am convinced Marcia will bring a lot of best practice into the Swedish market and will be able to carry out our growth strategy together with the local team. In collaboration with our Scandinavian Support and Marketing teams we are able to help our partners by providing both local and cross-border experience,” said Jens B. Arnesen, CEO of Eventim Scandinavia.

She will step into the post vacated by Jay Sietsema, who stepped down effective November 30th to pursue interests outside of the company.

“I want to thank Jay for his great commitment with us and wish him all the best going forward,” Arnesen added.