Teyana Taylor Hospitalized After Canceling Performance

(CelebrityAccess) — R&B singer Teyana Taylor was hospitalized after she canceled a concert in Connecticut over the weekend.

In a post to her Instagram, Taylor shared an image of herself in a hospital bed along with an explanation that her “body simply just gave out” requiring her to postpone the show.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all! Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage 🙄 Y’all know I’m with the shits! y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy shit but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩 But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover. However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!! Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support.”

Taylor did not provide additional information about her health but she underwent an emergency biopsy in August after lumps were discovered in her breasts. Fortunately, the tests came back negative.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” Teyana told E! News at the time. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and [her husband] Iman.”