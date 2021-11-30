Matt Morris Named SVP Of A&R At Interscope Geffen A&M

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Interscope Geffen A&M announced the appointment of veteran label executive Matt Morris to the role of Senior Vice President of Artists & Repertoire.

Morris, who is credited as being part of the team that signed artists such as Olivia Rodrigo to Geffen Records, will continue to sign and develop artists for the label, as well as taking on oversight of the A&R research division.

“Matt has been a vital part of the Interscope family for a decade now and has helped to build our A&R Research department into one of the best in the industry,” said Riback. “Beyond that, Matt has become a truly well-rounded A&R exec, as adept at identifying new artists as he is signing them and guiding them through the recording process. He is very deserving of this expanded role at the company.”

A native of West Virginia, Morris began his career in the music industry as a music blogger before signing with Interscope’s A&R division as an intern in 2011. He’s also served in digital marketing roles before returning to A&R in 2015.

“I’ve grown so much as a person and executive over the past decade at Interscope,” Morris said. “I’m really grateful for John Janick and Sam’s guidance over the years and their continued support. We share a common vision of identifying generational artists who go against the grain and shape culture. My goal has always been to help artists at the highest level, and to get to do that at the most forward-thinking record label in the world is an honor. I couldn’t be more excited for this next step.”