Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Riding high on the smashing success of her latest studio album, Adele announced she’s signed on for an exclusive residency in the Colosseum as Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas.

The “Weekends With Adele” residency will see Adele performing two shows each weekend, starting on Saturday, January 21st and running through Saturday, April 16th.

For an artist of Adele’s stature, the shows at the Colosseum, with a seated capacity of just 4,100, will be intimate affairs.

Tickets for the shows will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system with registration starting on November 30th and presales, open only to preregistered fans, starting on December 7th.

Adele’s latest album, “30” which she released via Columbia Records, debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

WEEKENDS WITH ADELE DATES

Weekend 1

Friday January 21, 2022

Saturday January 22, 2022

Weekend 2

Friday January 28, 2002

Saturday January 29, 2022

Weekend 3

Friday February 4, 2022

Saturday February 5, 2022

Weekend 4

Friday February 11, 2022

Saturday February 12, 2022

Weekend 5

Friday February 25, 2022

Saturday February 26, 2022

Weekend 6

Friday March 4, 2022

Saturday March 5, 2022

Weekend 7

Friday March 11, 2022

Saturday March 12, 2022

Weekend 8

Friday March 18, 2022

Saturday March 19, 2022

Weekend 9

Friday March 25, 2022

Saturday March 26, 2022

Weekend 10

Friday April 1, 2022

Saturday April 2, 2022

Weekend 11

Friday April 8, 2022

Saturday April 9, 2022

Weekend 12

Friday April 15, 2022

Saturday April 16, 2022