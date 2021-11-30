Jason Oberlander Named Chief Commercial Officer At ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) –ASM Global, the live entertainment and venue management company formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide, announced the appointment of Jason Oberlander as chief commercial officer.

In his new billet, Oberlander will be tasked with expanding ASM Global’s partnerships, including in naming rights and marketing deals for its portfolio of managed arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers.

“ASM’s growth potential is unlimited,” Oberlander said. “We’re the world’s largest live-event marketing platform, which enables us to deliver fan-engagement opportunities to brands across the guest journey; and we can do it on a scale that no one else can deliver.”

“Fans are craving live-event experiences more than ever, and brands will want to be a part of those moments. No one has the breadth of events, venues, tenant partners and boots on the ground like ASM,” he added. “At a full run, there are 164 million people coming through our venues. That’s more than the four major U.S. professional sports leagues combined. We are very excited to show brand partners what we’re planning.”

Before joining ASM Global, Oberlander served as senior vice president, national sales, Learfield IMG College, where he played a key role at the collegiate marketing company, which holds the multimedia rights to more than 200 of the nation’s top collegiate athletic properties.

“We have the scale, consumer touchpoints and ability to integrate brands in—to music, sports, business, tech and more—that will drive value for the brands, content providers, venue partners and guests. Jason’s extensive experience, particularly with IMG in forging new national partnerships with Fortune 1000 brands, will provide far and away the most diverse and enriching opportunities the industry has ever seen,” noted ASM President and CEO Ron Bension.