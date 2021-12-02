Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana. Credit: Ruben Martin.
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

Santana Postpones Shows In December After Undergoing Unscheduled Heart Procedure

Posted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
14 0

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Music legend Carlos Santana canceled all of his scheduled performances in Las Vegas after undergoing an unscheduled heart procedure.

According to a statement posted to his social media, the health condition has been “corrected” and Santana is recovering and doing “fantastic.”

“Last Saturday, I had an incident where my wife had to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest,” Santana said in a video posted to his Twitter page. “So when we went there we found out we needed to take care of it.”

“I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish, and I rest and I catch up with my health, so when I play for you I play the way I’m used to and I give you 150%,” he added.

Affected shows include performances on December 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th. At present, he plans to return to the stage for a planned performance at the Las Vegas House of Blues on January 26th.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post