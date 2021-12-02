Santana Postpones Shows In December After Undergoing Unscheduled Heart Procedure

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Music legend Carlos Santana canceled all of his scheduled performances in Las Vegas after undergoing an unscheduled heart procedure.

According to a statement posted to his social media, the health condition has been “corrected” and Santana is recovering and doing “fantastic.”

“Last Saturday, I had an incident where my wife had to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest,” Santana said in a video posted to his Twitter page. “So when we went there we found out we needed to take care of it.”

“I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish, and I rest and I catch up with my health, so when I play for you I play the way I’m used to and I give you 150%,” he added.

Affected shows include performances on December 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th. At present, he plans to return to the stage for a planned performance at the Las Vegas House of Blues on January 26th.