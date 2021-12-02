Beverly Hills Police Announce The Arrest Of A Suspect In The Murder Of Jacqueline Avant

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Law enforcement officials announced the arrest of a suspect in the alleged murder of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, the wife of noted label industry executive and Entrepeneur Clarence Avent.

On Thursday, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Los Angeles resident Aariel Maynor in connection with the killing.

According to a statement by the police department, the suspect’s car was seen leaving the area shortly after Mrs. Avant was shot early Wednesday morning.

A short time later, LAPD Hollywood division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, where the found the suspect with a bullet injury to his foot. Police allege the suspect accidentally shot himself in the foot while burglarizing the residence.

He was subsequently arrested by LAPD and transported to a local hospital and has been in law enforcement custody since.

At present, police are still working to establish a motive for the alleged homicide but believe only there was only one perpetrator for the crime. Maynor will be booked into jail when medically cleared by doctors.

It is unclear at press time if Maynor has secured legal representation.