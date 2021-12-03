FPC Live Plans A Pair Of New Concert Venues For Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, (CelebrityAccess) — FPC Live, a division of Live Nation-backed Frank Productions, announced plans for a new indoor venue complex in Milwaukee with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2022.

When it opens, the two-venue complex will feature scalable capacities of up to 800 and 4000, and will host live entertainment events, including concerts, year-round.

The project will be developed and owned by Marquee Ventures, LLC, a third-party development company, and leased to and operated by FPC Live.

The venue complex will be located on an existing surface lot adjacent to Henry Maier Festival Park and is intended to further develop the city’s Third Ward as a destination for live music and entertainment in the region.

“Having venues of this caliber will make Milwaukee a must-play destination for all artists both at the developing level and those on the verge of playing arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums,” said Charlie Goldstone, one of the Presidents of FPC Live. “We are excited to add these rooms to the city, connecting more artists to more fans in Milwaukee.”

Both FPC Live and World Festival, Inc. have a previous business relationship that includes bringing entertainment to the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion throughout the summer, both before and after Summerfest.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FPC Live to increase access to live entertainment year round,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Music fans are familiar with visiting the lakefront to see their favorite artists; these new venues will extend that experience.”