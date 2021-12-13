Faith No More Pulls Out Of Remaining 2022 Concerts

Alt-rock heroes Faith No More have has pulled out of all of their remaining scheduled concerts, after stating that the band would be unready to perform at the shows.

“Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours. To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologize to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding.”

Faith No More was scheduled to perform a series of arena shows in Australian and New Zealand in February, followed by a tour of the UK and Europe in June and July but have now canceled all of those shows.

In September, Faith No More pulled out of their upcoming dates in the U.S. to circle the wagon around Mike Patton as he grappled with a mental health issue.

In a joint statement in September, the band wrote:

“To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a 5 year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us– waiting, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.

And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.”

The tour, which was to be the band’s first in more than half a decade, was originally announced for 2020 but postponed in the early days of the pandemic.