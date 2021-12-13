Report: Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Abu Dhabi Show For Medical Issue

American rock band the Foo Fighters, pulled out of a performance at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with the event’s promoter citing unforeseen medical circumstances.

Event organizers provided little additional insight into the cancellation, noting that the band was unable to travel to Abu Dhabi for the performance on Sunday.

However, according to Emerati-linked newspaper The National, John Lickrish, the concert’s promoter, said a member of the band was rushed to the hospital from an airport in Chicago while the band was enroute to Abu Dhabi.

However, a rep for the band did not respond to a request for comment.

The Foo Fighters just closed out a U.S. tour with a performance at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on December 9th.

They are next lined up to appear at Live Nation’s Innings Festival in Tempe in February.