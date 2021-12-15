Eurosonic Noorderslag To Go Fully Digital Again For 2022

GRONINGEN, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Eurosonic Noorderslag, the electronic music festival and conference held annually in Groningen, announced that for the second year in a row, the event will take place virtually this year from January 19–22, 2022.

Event organizers say they made the difficult decision to pivot to a virtual event for 2022 due to ongoing lockdowns to slow the spread of the latest surge of COVID-19 and uncertainties regarding entry into the Netherlands for showcasing artists and event attendees.

The digital edition of ESNS will include a conference program as well as the festival programs of both Noorderslag and Eurosonic, as well as the Music Moves Europe Awards award ceremony.

ESNS will give all booked ESNS acts the opportunity to take center stage during the virtual conference on a freely accessible platform in collaboration with Dutch radio broadcaster NPO 3FM and the European Broadcasting Union.

“ESNS is of great importance to the entire music industry and especially to European musicians. It is therefore essential to carry out our function of providing the best possible platform for European pop music. Earlier this year we saw that the reach of a digital edition can be huge and that we were able to make a difference to an artist`s career. We are therefore pleased to give all booked ESNS artists the exposure they deserve with the help of our media partners.”

Tickets for the digital edition of the conference are available for €99 at the conference website. Ticket buyers who previously bought a ticket for the in-person edition will be notified as soon as possible.