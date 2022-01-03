Anitta Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the signing of Brazilian dancer, singer, and recording artist Anitta to a worldwide publishing deal.

Anitta’s new agreement with SMP follows the success of her 2021 single “Girl from Rio”, and “Me Gusta” featuring Myke Towers and Cardi B, which helped her break into the Billboard 100 for the first time in her career.

However, she’s been a force to reckon with in Latin music for some time and is currently the most streamed artist in Brazil with nearly 5 billion YouTube views, and 6.5 billion Spotify streams.

She’s also racked up an impressive collection of accolades, including 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations, 9 MTV EMA wins and in September, she became the first Brazilian artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.

“Anitta is a brilliant performer, whose authenticity as a songwriter effortlessly transcends cultures. As she continues to broaden her influence around the world, Sony Music Publishing is excited to support her creative path forward,” said Sony Music Publishing’s Jon Platt.

“I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring,” Anitta added.