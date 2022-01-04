Toby Leighton-Pope No Longer With AEG Presents

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – In an unexpected turn of events, AEG Europe has announced co-CEO, Toby Leighton-Pope has moved on from AEG Presents UK. Prior to that, Leighton-Pope spent 15 years at Live Nation UK, in the role of Vice-President, where he began the Hard Rock Calling Festival and worked with talent such as Arcade Fire, Katy Perry and Bruce Springsteen.

AEG Europe’s announcement read: “AEG Europe announce today that Toby Leighton-Pope, co-CEO of AEG Presents UK, has left the company to pursue other interests. Toby joined AEG in 2016 when he was appointed joint CEO with Steve Homer. Steve Homer will continue to lead the division focusing on further growing the touring business and developing the roster of venues operated by AEG Presents UK. These include Wolverhampton Civic Halls and Olympia, London, both of which are undergoing multi-million-pound renovations and are set to open in 2022 and 2024 respectively.”

Under their leadership, the All Pionts East festival was launched and a new AEG office opened in Paris. Leighton-Pope was also announced as the new co-chair of the UK’s Music Industry Trusts Award this past November.

Leighton-Pope’s next place of employment was not confirmed at press time.