John Mayer’s Body is a Wonderland … but Not With a COVID-19 Positive Result

(CelebrityAccess) – Former Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry et al. … flame and guitarist, John Mayer has tested positive in a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In the wake of his positive test, Mayer has dropped out of Dead & Company’s, “Playing in the Sand” festival taking place in Riviera Cancun (1/7 – 1/10). Prior to Mayer testing positive, Grateful Dead founding member Bill Kreutzmann removed himself from the event, citing health concerns surrounding his heart condition.

Due to the rapidly spreading and highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant, the US hit one million new cases this past Monday, as reported by NBC News. It is no surprise that vaccinated entertainers are coming up positive more frequently. John Mayer is in the company of late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, Hugh Jackson, Kevin Durant and singers Chris Lane, Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth, Billie Eilish and Paul Stanley of KISS, who’s contacted the virus not once, but twice.

“Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, John Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” the band wrote on their official Instagram page. “The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos: Mickey Hart and Bob Weir with Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge, joined by Jay Lane, Tom Hamilton Jr and including special guests and sit-ins including Margo Price and others.”

“We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately, some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have,” Bob Weir added. And the statement concludes with, “In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes.”

At press time, Mayer is still scheduled to play the second week of the festival (1/13 – 1/16).