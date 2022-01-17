Former “Roll Tide” Quarterback Jay Barker Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Country Singer Wife, Sara Evans

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Jay Barker, former Alabama Quarterback and estranged husband of country singer Sara Evans was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to slam his car into another car where Evans was a passenger. He was taken into custody and official charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After posting $10k bail, he was released Saturday night.

Scoop Nashville reports that Evans had filed for divorce back in August 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct”. You can view the divorce documents HERE. Due to Jay’s refusal to participate in the divorce court proceedings, Evan’s lawyer requested a Nashville judge to enter a default judgment, giving Evans the divorce outright, complying with the terms of their 2008 marriage agreement.

According to the police narrative by MNPD Officer Ricardo Cruz, “On 01/15/2022 around 0130 hours, I was dispatched to 775 Norwood Drive for a domestic disturbance. The victim (Sara Evans Barker) and the defendant (Harry Jerome Barker) are married but separated and live separately. Upon arrival, I made contact with the witnesses (Emma Caldwell, Olivia Schelske, Adam Story) and the victim. The victim stated that she was attending a party at her neighbor’s house who lives across the street at 780 Norwood Drive. The victim stated that when the party was coming to an end, she got in the passenger seat of a vehicle and had one of the witnesses drive her across the street. As the vehicle she was in was crossing the threshold of her driveway she saw the defendant reversing in his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.”

Evans and Barker married in June 2008 and have 7 children between them but none together. Evans has 3 (Avery, Olivia, and Audrey) from her previous marriage to Craig Schelske and Barker has 4 (Andrew, Braxton and twins, Sarah Ashlee, and Harrison) from his previous marriage to Amy DiGiovanna. They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in June 2021, but Barker hasn’t been seen on Evans’ Instagram account since March 2021. After news of the incident hit the press, Barker released a statement via his Instagram on Sunday.

“I am humbled beyond words by the support I have received from friends, supporters, and so many in the Alabama family.” We all confront challenges in life, and my family and I are facing one now. Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially for our kids.”

Barker is football QB turned broadcaster as he hosts a weekly radio show on Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa, AL from noon to 2pm daily. Evans is set to hit the road in 2022 for a few dates beginning February 17 with a show at the Birchmere in Alexandria, VA. At press time, Evans has yet to publicly comment on the incident.