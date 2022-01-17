Rapper Murdered Over Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend – Wavy Navy Pooh Fatally Shot in Drive-By

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Miami rapper, Wavy Navy Pooh fatally shot in drive-bye shooting on Friday, as confirmed by his record label Quality Control Music on social media. The 28-year-old rapper, born Shandler Beaubien was driving himself, two children (ages 1 and 5) and an unidentified woman through the Miami suburb of Kendall.

Pooh was gunned down while driving his Toyota Camry around 5:30pm Friday, as reported by the Miami Herald. The two children and woman were in the backseat and only Pooh was harmed. Alvaro Zabaleta, public information officer for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told local media that someone driving a Lexus pulled up near Pooh’s vehicle while sitting at an intersection near the Zoo Miami. Shots were fired from the Lexus and the suspect fled the scene.

The Miami Herald reports that this isn’t the first time Pooh has been ambused in a drive-by. In May 2020, Pooh was wounded in the thigh and leg after someone opened fired from a moving vehicle as he was standing outside of a house in Miami.

Pooh’s record label released a statement after announcing his death. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh. Our thoughts & prayers are with the family at this time.”

No arrests have been made. The Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers are seeking tips and information about the shooting, to be directed to 305-471-TIPS.