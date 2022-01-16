The “Mullet” Returns – Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at MLK, Jr. Event – Lil’ Durk Says “He Ain’t No Racist”

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The man, the myth, the racist? … not according to Lil’ Durk. Morgan Wallen makes surprise appearance alongside Lil’ Durk at the MLK, Jr. Freedom fest in Nashville on Saturday night.

Durk and Wallen collaborated earlier in the year on their song “Broadway Girls” and before bringing Wallen out onstage, Durk told the packed Bridgestone Arena that he was “genuine at heart”. Durk, referencing the controversy Wallen found himself in a year ago said … “Can’t nobody cancel shit without me saying it, you know what I’m saying?” The crowd reaction, according to TMZ was that they “loved it”.

Loving Wallen is a far cry from the backlash he received last weekend when he took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry to sing “Flower Shops” with Ernest. Many country industry names made it known they didn’t agree with Wallen taking the stage after video surfaced of him using the n-word a year ago. Grammy winner Jason Isbell shared his frustration at the time via Twitter. “Last night @opry you had a choice – either upset one guy and his “team,” or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists. You chose wrong and I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today. Not surprised though. Just sad.”

In footage of the incident, Wallen yelled to the girlfriend of his drunk buddy, “Hey, take care of this p*ssy ass m*thaf*cka … Take care of this p*ssy-ass n***er.” Wallen, seemingly drunk in the footage, issued an apology amid his record label, Big Loud Records suspending his contract. His album, Dangerous: The Double Album became the biggest seller of 2021. Besides, are we a society of “cancel culture” that needs canceled ITSELF or “redemption culture”, where we believe in forgiveness and giving second chances. That depends on what the infraction is.

One of country’s newest and most recently disgraced stars linking up with one of hip-hop’s rising stars is a mismatch made in heaven. (Achy Breaky and Lil’ Nas, anyone?) Wallen told Clubhouse chat, Behind the Vest that him and Lil Durk had been talking throughout the year and developed a back and forth. Wallen reached out to Lil Durk after he commented (via Instagram) on Wallen’s snippet of “Broadway Girls”. Wallen reached out to him and gave him the song to use on his record. Wallen said, “so he did, and I’m super pumped about it.” He should be as it reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. Durk told TMZ of Wallen, “That’s my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation … I vouch for him and he good.”

Wallen will kick off the “Dangerous” tour February 3 at Evansville’s Ford Center (barring any COVID-19 issues) and end at LA’s Crypto.com arena on September 25. On his list of dates, he will also make appearances at the Tortuga Music Festival in April and Tailgate n’ Tallboys in June.