Celine Dion Continues Health Battle As She Cancels North American Tour Stops

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian singer and Las Vegas resident Celine Dion has canceled the remaining dates of her US tour due to ongoing health issues. This is another sideline in her quest to return to her Las Vegas strip residency at Theatre at Resorts World.

Dion completed the first fifty-two shows on her “Courage” tour trek before COVID-19 forced cancellation. Those rescheduled shows were to take place starting March 9 at Denver’s Ball Arena and end April 22 in Washington, DC, but will no longer happen. Dion went to social media on Saturday to announce the cancellation. The post reads, “I was really hoping I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” Dion continued. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

The cancellation announcement comes one day after the sixth anniversary of the death of her husband/manager and best friend, René Angéli. Dion posted:

I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… Tu me manques

Dion, who has long since dogged rumors of anorexia in the media, stated she’s been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, which also forced her cancellation of her opening residency dates at Theatre at Resorts World. Dion has always had a smaller frame, but fans began to voice their concern over social media following the 2016 death of her husband. Dion has made numerous statements over the years debunking the concerns. The Guardian reported her addressing her size as far back as 2007, “First, I’m not anorexic. It pisses people off that I am thin and I don’t make any effort. I have been thin all my life. Nobody in my family is overweight.” The concern reached a fever pitch once Vogue Australia posted a picture of Dion from their fashion show.

She spoke with People in 2019 and admitted to losing weight but said it was due to ballet lessons she had started with her backup dancer, Pepe Munoz. “Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” she told People. “It’s a dream. And so hard! … I do this four times a week. People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.”

With the most recent cancellation, it’s safe to say, the speculation about her health won’t be going away anytime soon. Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets for the North American dates will be refunded automatically.