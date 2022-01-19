Shenandoah Announce Plans For Their 35th Anniversary Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The iconic country music group Shenandoah will be hitting the road in early 2022 as they mark their 35th anniversary as a band.

Shenandoah’s “35th Anniversary Tour” kicks off on February 11th in Sulpher Springs, Texas, and includes stops in in Indio, Calif. (Stagecoach), Fort Worth, Tex. (Billy Bob’s), Albuquerque, N. Mex. (Balloon Fiesta Park), Hot Springs, Ark. (Magic Springs), Shipshewana, Ind. (Blue Gate Theatre), Nevada, Miss. (Bushwhacker Days), McMinnville, Ore. (Yamhill County Fair) and more.

The tour is set to wrap on October 15th with a performance at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Ohio.

For the tour, Shenandoah will drink deeply from their catalog of fan-favorite hits, including “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me,” and many more.

“To believe we’d still be in the music business, as ever changing as it is, would only come to me in one form: the country music fan base,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. “It’s a wonderful thing to experience while looking out over an audience where the age span is so wide. It is most humbling.”

“We have been blessed for the last 35 years with songs that have that spoken power to move people,” adds Raybon. “So we say thank you to the Lord for His strength, the fans for their loyalty, the songwriters for great songs and the producers that helped them come to life. It’s made this 35 years a road trip I would have hated to miss.”

2022 Concert Schedule for Shenandoah “35th Anniversary Tour”:

Feb 11 – Sulpher Springs, TX

Feb 12 – Hinton, OK

Feb 18 – Spring, TX

Mar 12 – Ft. Meyers, FL

Mar 13 – Vero Beach, FL

Mar 24 – Nashville, TN

Mar 25 – Shipshewana, IN

Apr 6 – Green Cove Springs, FL

Apr 30 – Indio, CA

May 13 – Kenney, TX

May 14 – Gail, TX

May 20 – Pigeon Forge, TN

May 21 – Louisa, KY

Jun 4 – Ft. Worth, TX

Jun 11 – Nevada, MO

Jun 14 – Eminence, MO

Jun 16 – Cedar Park, TX

Jun 17 – Stockdale, TX

Jul 3 – Alvarado, TX

Jul 4 – Albuquerque, NM

Jul 9 – New Salem, ND

Jul 22 – McCook, NE

Jul 23 – Hannibal, MO

Jul 29 – Cookeville, TN

Jul 30 – Parksburg, WV

Aug 5 – McMinnville, OR

Aug 7 – Junction City, OR

Aug 13 – Hot Springs, AR

Aug 26 – Gray, TN

Aug 30 – Hamilton, MT

Sep 17 – Cowan, TN

Sep 24 – Alto, NM

Oct 1 – Corpus Christi, TX

Oct 7 – Gainsville, TN

Oct 15 – Lebanon, OH