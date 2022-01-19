Another Planet Entertainment To Exclusively Book And Operate San Fran’s Castro Theatre

Indie live events promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced a new partnership with Bay Properties, Inc., owners of the Castro Theatre, to breathe new life into the historic venue.

Under the terms of the partnership, APE will become the new operator and exclusive promoter of the Castro Theater. As part of the deal, APE will oversee a major refurb of the theater’s physical plant, including upgrades for sound, lighting, production, HVAC and the theatre’s trademark marquee, among other facets of the building.

The families of Bay Properties Inc. have been the sole owner of the Castro Theatre since it first opened its doors in 1922.

“After operating the Castro Theatre for nearly a hundred years, we have chosen to partner with Another Planet Entertainment for the next evolution of our historic theatre,” said Chris Nasser Padian, Bay Properties Vice-President. “Another Planet is an ideal partner, as they have a rich history with the City and in rehabilitating historic venues. Bay Properties is excited that the partnership with APE will continue the legacy of the Castro Theatre and Castro neighborhood.”

The theatre, which is located at 429 Castro Street is has been named by the city of San Franciso as a historic landmark and has been featured in films such as Milk–Gus Van Sant’s 2008 biopic film about the life and times of Harvey Milk, San Francisco city Supervisor who was California’s first openly gay elected official—and hosted its premiere. Most recently, the Castro Theatre hosted the premiere for the major motion picture The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves.

“The Castro Theatre is a wonderful building that we will upgrade for more use in the future,” says Gregg Perloff, Another Planet Entertainment, CEO and Co-Founder. “We want to activate and re-energize the building, making improvements to the customer and artist experience, including dressing room upgrades, restoring the marquee and blade and expanding food and beverage service. We want to present all sorts of programming in the theater – comedy, music, film, community and private events and more. We look forward to further contributing to the culture and economy of this vibrant neighborhood.”