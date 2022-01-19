Utopia Music Acquires UK Music Distributor Proper Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Swiss Music fintech company Utopia Music announced the acquisition of the London-based music distributor Proper Music Group.

Following the acquisition, Utopia plans to launch a new distribution services business unit focused on providing both physical and digital b2b and d2c distribution as well as dropship fulfilment services for major and indie labels.

Additionally, the new venture will provide labels with access to managed services such as administration, sales, and distribution, both physical and digital with digital retail marketing, reporting and other services.

The deal provides Utopia with access to Proper Music Group’s music consumption database that includes more than 33 billion global data points, helping them to jump-start song economics and accelerate royalty payouts, the company said.

“We are delighted to announce our acquisition of Proper, which will serve the whole industry and digitize operations and processes when it comes to distribution,” said Roberto Neri, Chief Operating Officer at Utopia Music. “This acquisition serves as a building block towards achieving a real Utopia. It will allow us to ensure ‘Fair Pay for Every Play’, and be more efficient by offering better and faster financial services to Creators, and servicing both major and independent labels. We are excited to welcome them into our family.”

The new unit will offer partnering labels physical distribution and sales, manufacturing, digital distribution services, marketing for Creators and performers, digital retail marketing, reporting and budgeting, real-time analytics, and synchronization. It will also garner Utopia further opportunities in digitizing operations and processes.

“Proper has a long history in the UK Music scene of which we are incredibly proud,” said Drew Hill, managing director at Proper Music Group. “That’s why when we learned of Utopia’s mission we knew we wanted to be a part of it. We believe that together we can help the whole value chain reach new heights, and as such we could not be more excited about this new venture.”