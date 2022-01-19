French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Killed In Skiing Accident

LA TRONCHE, France (CelebrityAccess) — Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor set to star in Disney/Marvel’s upcoming superhero streaming series “Moon Knight” died in a skiing accident in the French Alps. He was 37.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly. It’s with a heavy heart that we will rewatch his most beautiful performances and catch his unique gaze. We have lost a French actor,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted Wednesday.

According to French media reports, Ulliel suffered serious brain injuries after he collided with another skier. He was transported to an area medical facility but died the following day.

Ulliel began acting while he was still at school, appearing in a series of made for television movies in the 1990s before landing his breakout role as Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 English language film “Hannibal Rising.”

Other notable roles for Ulliel include his portrayal of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic film “Saint Laurent,” which earned him a Lumières Award for Best Actor as well as nominations for the César and Globe de Cristal Best Actor awards.

Ulliel’s turn in Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World” in 2017 earned him a César for Best Actor, and nominations for a Lumières Award for Best Actor, a Globes de Cristal Award for Best Actor, and the Riviera International Film Festival’s award for Best Actor.

He was scheduled to appear in six episodes of the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series “Moon Knight” which is scheduled to debut in March.