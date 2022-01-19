Y2K Emo Fans Spontaneously Combust as Jaw-Dropping "When We Were Young" US Festival Announced
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Frank Iero, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance pose after American Express Presents My Chemical Romance at The GRAMMY Museum on January 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
Artist News Breaking News Festival News Industry News Touring News

Y2K Emo Fans Spontaneously Combust as Jaw-Dropping “When We Were Young” US Festival Announced

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
18 0

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Alt-rock and emo loving music fans were left dumbfounded with Live Nation’s announcement of the “When We Were Young” festival. The one-day festival features some of the most quintessential emo and rock acts of the past two decades.

When We Were Young will take place October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and will feature bands like Bring Me Like the Horizon, Pierce the Veil, Wolf Alice, Avril Lavigne, Ice Nine Kills, A Day to Remember, the used, Taking Back Sunday, and Sleeping with Sirens. Sitting atop that festival poster is none other than Paramore and emo poster boys, My Chemical Romance (MCR).

Once news of the announcement hit Twitter, the bands playing in the festival followed suit with tweets of their own. Social media accounts lit-up as fans both rejoice the announcement and question its validity.

The nostalgic event is appreciated since the demise of the much-loved Vans Warped Tour and as live music/festival fans continue to endure the punishing pandemic that has seen numerous tour and festival cancellations.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 11am EST, with the presale beginning same day at 7am EST. Fans can sign up now for a presale code. For more information, check out their official website HERE.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post