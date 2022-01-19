Y2K Emo Fans Spontaneously Combust as Jaw-Dropping “When We Were Young” US Festival Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Frank Iero, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance pose after American Express Presents My Chemical Romance at The GRAMMY Museum on January 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Alt-rock and emo loving music fans were left dumbfounded with Live Nation’s announcement of the “When We Were Young” festival. The one-day festival features some of the most quintessential emo and rock acts of the past two decades.

When We Were Young will take place October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and will feature bands like Bring Me Like the Horizon, Pierce the Veil, Wolf Alice, Avril Lavigne, Ice Nine Kills, A Day to Remember, the used, Taking Back Sunday, and Sleeping with Sirens. Sitting atop that festival poster is none other than Paramore and emo poster boys, My Chemical Romance (MCR).

Once news of the announcement hit Twitter, the bands playing in the festival followed suit with tweets of their own. Social media accounts lit-up as fans both rejoice the announcement and question its validity.

when we were young festival looking like this rn pic.twitter.com/ZRKKOOb01w — ⋆ rachel ⋆ (@racheIaIi) January 18, 2022

When We Were Young Fest: Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Silverstein, A Day to Remember, Pvris, Pierce the Veil, Sleeping w/ Sirens, AFI, Bring Me The Horizon, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade. Me: pic.twitter.com/KPemJ0UquV — paramore is back 🥑 (@ioopstaylor) January 18, 2022

Im gonna tell my kids this was Woodstock https://t.co/vMFVIvi94Q — Cameron Hurley (@cameronhurley) January 18, 2022

there’s literally no way this when we were young fest is gonna turn out good idc what y’all say either it’s not gonna happen or it’s gonna be the biggest clusterfuck of a festival ground you’ve ever seen — 🚩🚩🚩 (@millerIowlife) January 18, 2022

The nostalgic event is appreciated since the demise of the much-loved Vans Warped Tour and as live music/festival fans continue to endure the punishing pandemic that has seen numerous tour and festival cancellations.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 11am EST, with the presale beginning same day at 7am EST. Fans can sign up now for a presale code. For more information, check out their official website HERE.