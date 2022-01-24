Eric Clapton Thinks The Public Has Been Hypnotized

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend and vaccine and mask resistor Eric Clapton doubled down on his anti-vaccine stance during an appearance on a YouTube show when he suggested the public has been hypnotized through subliminal advertising.

The 76-year-old Clapton appeared on the Real Music Observer YouTube channel to share his own experience with being vaccinated, and his ‘forced’ retirement amid the cessation of touring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clapton also elaborated his views on “mass formation hypnosis”, a theory put forth by Belgian clinical psychologist Mattias Desmet, which suggests that unscrupulous leaders have been using subtle forms of mass suggestion to control large populations through fear of the pnademic by convincing them to get vaccinated or wear a mask.

Clapton told his interviewer that at first, he didn’t understand all of the precautions people were taking in the early days of the pandemic.

“Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me,” Clapton said, before adding, “Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet, talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”

Clapton also revealed that he’s lost touch with numerous family and friends due to his political views, noting that “My family and friends think I am a crackpot anyway.”

Clapton is no stranger to political controversy. In 1976, he inadvertently helped to launch the organization Artists Against Racism after he performed at a concert in support far right British politician Enoch Powell, reportedly telling the audience, “England is for white people, man. This is Great Britain, a white country, what is happening to us, for fuck’s sake? Throw the wogs out! Keep Britain white!”

It is worth noting that Clapton later recanted his statement, apologizing for his remarks and attributing his views, in part, to the negative influence of alcohol and drugs.

“I was so ashamed of who I was, a kind of semi-racist, which didn’t make sense. Half of my friends were black, I dated a black woman, and I championed black music,” he told the Daily Mail.