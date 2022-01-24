Bad Bunny Announces Plans For His First Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Puerto Rican rapper and hitmaker Bad Bunny announced plans for his first stadium tour with dates in both the U.S. and Latin America.

The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” kicks off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on August 5th, with dates across the U.S. through August and September before concluding at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour then heads south for a series of dates, starting October 21st at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominican Republic and wrapping on December 9th at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Joining Bad Bunny as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be Grammy nominated DJ and producer Alesso, and Grammy nominated artist Diplo.

The tour will be Bad Bunny’s second outing for 2022 and follows on the heels of his previously announced “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022” which will hit arenas across the U.S. starting in April.

“Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”

United States Tour Dates

Date City/State Venue

5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^

12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^

18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^

20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field

23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^

27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium>

1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^

7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^

9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^

14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^

17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^

23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^

28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^

30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium>

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo

Latin America Tour Dates

Date City/Country Venue

21-Oct Santo Domingo, DR Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

28-Oct Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

4-Nov Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11-Nov Asuncion, Paraguay Estadio La Nueva Olla

13-Nov Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

16-Nov Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

18-Nov Medellin, Colombia Estadio Atanasio Girardot

22-Nov Panama City, Panama Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

24-Nov San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Nacional

26-Nov San Salvador, El Salvador Estadio Cuscatlán

29-Nov San Pedro Sula, Honduras Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

1-Dec Guatemala City, Guatemala Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

3-Dec Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BBVA

9-Dec Mexico City, Mexico Estadio Azteca