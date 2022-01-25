Koi Nation Partners with Chickasaw Nation as Operator and Developer of Shiloh Casino and Resort

SANTA ROSA (CelebrityAccess) – Koi Nation of Northern California (a federally recognized Native American tribe), has entered into a predevelopment agreement with Global Gaming Solutions (GGS), a business owned by Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, for its planned Shiloh Casino & Resort in Sonoma County. GGS will act as the manger and operator of the casino when completed.

The Chickasaw Nation, with its tribal headquarters in Ada, Oklahoma, has a documented history in developing and operating tribal gaming operations and related resort properties. It operates 23 gaming establishments around the nation, including Winstar World Casino and Resort, the largest casino in the world. The Chickasaw Nation also operates nearly 200 additional successful businesses.

“We are honored to build this important business relationship with our brothers and sisters of the Chickasaw Nation, one of the most experienced Native American tribes in the gaming industry,” said Darin Beltran, Koi Nation’s Tribal Chair.

The Shiloh Casino & Resort will include a 2,500 Class III gaming machine facility, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa, as well as a live entertainment venue. The property will employ more than 1,100 full-time workers when fully operational.