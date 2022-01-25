Reservoir Acquires Recorded Music Catalogs and Publishing of Country Music Star Travis Tritt

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has purchased the publishing and recorded music catalogs of Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, Travis Tritt, including up to his most recent album, “Set In Stone.” The media company just recently snatched up the publishing catalog of late Grammy winning DJ, songwriter and producer Fred Rister.

Tritt’s decades long career has seen seven of his albums certified Platinum or higher and approximately $30M in album sales. He’s charted more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs Chart with five No.1 hits and twenty Top 10 hits. He’s a two-time Grammy winner, four-time CMA winner and is a member of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

The deal includes his most famous hits like, “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” and “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore.” The latter earned Tritt his frist Grammy in 1992 and he took home a Grammy in 1999 for his collaboration with Marty Stuart on “Same Old Train.”

Per the media release, Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier said, “Travis is a pillar of the ‘90s country movement, and his influence continues to impact the genre and its chart resurgence today. The Reservoir team is so happy to be supporting both his publishing and master recordings, and building on our foundation of Country catalog classics with more of the genre’s biggest songs.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.