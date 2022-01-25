Montreux Jazz Festival Announces UK and European Partnership With TikTok For MJF Spotlight

LAKE GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – (CelebrityAccess) – The Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF) has announced a UK and European partnership with TikTok surrounding new initiative, MJF Spotlight. The initiative was launched in 2021 by MJF to support new and emerging artists and new music in the form of content creation and live performances.

MJF will be releasing a series of live performances on the TikTok platform under the name, The Road to Montreux. In addition, TikTok has been named an official partner for the 2022 MJF and will also be sending creators and talent to the event in Lake Geneva this summer. The Road to Montreux will feature six live showcases of rising artists throughout the year that will be livestreamed via TikTok and MJF’s own channels. Working together, they will identify rising stars within in the music industry and provide them with a platform to reach new audiences. Artists chosen will be offered the chance to perform on the MJF Spotlight stage at the 2002 festival. MJF Spotlight isn’t just jazz as it reaches across all genres of music including R&B, hip-hop, pop, electro and more.

Nick Bonard, CEO of Montreux Media Ventures, said via press release: “Like TikTok, we are passionate about music. Leveraging the Festival’s legacy of supporting young artists, MJF Spotlight offers new talent a physical and digital platform to showcase their music to new audiences. Together, TikTok and MJF Spotlight can supercharge the process of artist discovery through entertaining and engaging content. We are very excited to find new artists to highlight through MJF Spotlight this year.”

The Montreux Jazz Festival will return to Lake Geneva for its 56th edition from July 1-16. You can access more information from their official website HERE.