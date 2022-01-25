Cardi B Awarded Over $1 Million In Libel Case Against YouTuber Tasha K

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – YouTuber Tasha K (aka Latasha Kebe) was found liable by a jury for defamation and two other forms of being ignorant over her YouTube videos and other internet posts about stripper turned superstar, Cardi B (aka Belcalis Almánzar).

According to Billboard, a federal jury on Monday sided with Cardi “WAP” B on her accusation that Kebe waged a “malicious campaign” to hurt her reputation, issuing a guilty verdict and awarding the rapper for than $1M in damages and $250k for medical expenses incurred. According to TMZ, that may not be all she’s ordered to pay as any punitive damages Kebe may owe will be determined at a future hearing.

The original suit, filed back in 2019 had Cardi suing Kebe over dozens of videos that contained appalling and outrageous claims about the rapper. One video cited in the lawsuit includes a statement that Cardi B “f–cked herself with beer bottles on f–cking stripper stages.” Many of the videos contained information like she had contracted herpes; she was a hooker, she cheated on Offset; and that she had participated in hard drug use.

During the January trial, both women took the stand as Cardi said “only an evil person could do that shit.” and Kebe admitted (initially) that she published the content knowing it was lies, but after speaking with lawyers, she tried to take back that statement. Ultimately, the jurors sided with Cardi B, finding Kebe liable for not only defamation but also invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Kebe’s lawyers do have the right to appeal the verdict to a federal appeals court.

Kebe released a statement via Twitter regarding the verdict:

“My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.”

You can read the jury’s verdict below.