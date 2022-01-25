New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Will “Absolutely Happen” Per Festival Producer Quint Davis

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – After a two year hiatus brought on by COVID-19, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, and Willie Nelson to name just a few.

Festival producer Quint Davis told numerous media outlets that he wasn’t 100% sure the festival would happen. “I am 200%,” he said. “Seriously. It has to happen. Everyone is on board.” Festival organizers announced the lineup for the upcoming festival taking place Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1 and Thursday, May 5 through Sunday May 8. “This seven-day festival is as big as we’ve ever been,” Davis said.

The 50th Anniversary of the Jazz Fest which took place in 2019, brought approximately 475,000 attendees to the yard, the most on record since New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Per Darik, Davis has consulted with city and state health departments about possible COVID protocols for the festival but none have been solidly put into place. Quint told Darik, “Whatever we have to do at that time, we will do it.” He reflects on the Omicron variant and running its course before the festival is slated to take place. “April and May could be the first freedoms we have had in almost three years. This can be a really good time. I don’t want to confuse it, but that’s what everyone sees. Davis continued, “The 50th anniversary really resonates with people. It will be like that but 10 times. It will be so much more joyful. It goes back to the beginning, when the people of New Orleans and Louisiana come back and breathe life into the festival again.”

Also performing at the festival is the 50th anniversary closer, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Big Freedia, Tank & the Bangas, Norah Jones and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. SaskToday reports Davis as saying, “If this isn’t something for everybody I don’t know what is. We’ve covered the waterfront on this one. That’s what we did after Kartrina in 2006. We want this to be for everybody and we’re hoping it will be.”

The daily lineups including stage assignments are typically released 30 days prior to the festival. Tickets are onsale now for VIP, weekend and travel packages. Single day tickets will go on sale soon.