Bandcamp Fridays Return Feb 4 As Help To Indies Tops $70 Million

(Hypebot) — After taking a month off in January, Bandcamp Fridays will return on February 4th. Launched at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 the popular promotion hae been extended through May 2022.

On each first Friday of the month, Bandcamp waives all commissions on sales meaning more money for indie artists and labels.

To date, the 17 Bandcamp Fridays have meant a total of $70 million in much need funds to independent artists and labels thanks to participation from close to 800,000 music fans.

Bandcamp Fridays in 2022 will be held on February 4th, March 4th, April 1st, and May 6th. Go to isitbandcampfriday.com for details.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.