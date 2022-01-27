WMG Partners With The Sandbox To Create A Virtual Concert Venue

(CelebrityAccess) — Virtual reality game developer The Sandbox announced it has teamed up with Warner Music Group to create a new virtual musical theme park and concert venue.

Dubbed the Warner Music Land, the virtual environment will be part of the Sandbox and will feature concerts and musical experiences showcasing the talents of WMG’s artist roster.

Under the terms of the partnership, the Sandbox and WMG will collaborate to develop music events for WMG Land, allowing for artists to engage with their fans in new ways and to generate additional revenue streams for the label’s clients.

The deal will also see the Sandbox selling virtual land in March, allowing fans to purchase locations adjacent to WMG’s virtual property in The Sandbox.

“Our partnership with The Sandbox adds a new layer of possibility in the metaverse, with the ownership of virtual real estate,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development at Warner Music Group. “As a first-mover, Warner Music has secured the equivalent of beachfront property in the metaverse. On the LAND, we’ll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations and allow our artists and their fans to engage like never before.”

“We’re shaping The Sandbox as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and players can enjoy first-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more closely connected to their favorite musical artists through NFTs,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “This strategic partnership with Warner Music Group brings the open metaverse one step forward in the direction of fan-owned and community-driven initiatives – the possibilities are very exciting.”