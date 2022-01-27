Keith Urban Steps In For Some Of Adele’s Las Vegas Shows

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country music star Keith Urban announced a string of new performances for his Las Vegas residency, including several on dates that had previously been announced for Adele.

Urban revealed that he’s now lined up to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the weekends of March 25, 26 and April 1st and 2nd, along with a midweek show on March 30th.

Both pairs of weekend dates were previously included in Adele’s planned residency, which was set to conclude on April 16th.

Adele originally announced her plans to play a Caesars Palace residency in November but announced earlier this week that she was rescheduling the dates.

At the time, she laid the blame for the reshuffle on COVID-19 and ‘delivery delays,’ but according to TMZ, there may have been other issues at play.

Per TMZ, sources ‘connected’ with Caesars said that Adele backed out of the shows due to her displeasure with various elements of the production, including the set, the choir, and other production issues.

Other sources suggested that there was acrimony and a lack of direction for the production.

“There was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production. It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza. So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments,” one purported source who claimed to be associated with Caesars told Page 6.