Nashville’s Broadway Gets Another Big Name as Eric Church Announces He’s Opening New Live Music Venue, Bar and BBQ Joint

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Florida Georgia Line, John Rich and Eric Church … sounds like a dream country music festival lineup. Nope, it’s just a list of country music stars who have venues situated along Nashville’s famed Broadway. Church is the latest to add his name to the list.
According to a release from Essential Broadcast Media, the award-winning country artist has partnered with AJ Capital Partners in co-owning a new six-story venue/bbq joint, appropriately titled Chief’s. The venue takes its name from Church’s 2011 hit of the same name and will occupy 200 Broadway – the former space of Cotton-Eyed Joe. Chief’s will include an “intimate seated music venue” taking up two of the stories and a whole hog BBQ site on the roof. Pitmaster Rodney Scott will spearhead the rooftop area and is just one of two pitmasters to win a James Beard Award.
“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” Church said in the release. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: the best.”
Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon said the venue will add to the transformation of Second Avenue as it recovers from the 2020 Christmas Day bombing. “Pairing Eric’s talent and passion for music and his work ethic with a new restaurant, bar, performance hall and more downtown is a recipe for success,” he said. “The fact that he is doing this in a historic building that will transform the gateway to historic Second Avenue is truly a bonus as that street recovers from 2020’s unfortunate incident.”
Church added, “This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief’s will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023.” Bottoms up!