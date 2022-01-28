Nashville’s Broadway Gets Another Big Name as Eric Church Announces He’s Opening New Live Music Venue, Bar and BBQ Joint

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Florida Georgia Line, John Rich and Eric Church … sounds like a dream country music festival lineup. Nope, it’s just a list of country music stars who have venues situated along Nashville’s famed Broadway. Church is the latest to add his name to the list.

According to a release from Essential Broadcast Media, the award-winning country artist has partnered with AJ Capital Partners in co-owning a new six-story venue/bbq joint, appropriately titled Chief’s. The venue takes its name from Church’s 2011 hit of the same name and will occupy 200 Broadway – the former space of Cotton-Eyed Joe. Chief’s will include an “intimate seated music venue” taking up two of the stories and a whole hog BBQ site on the roof. Pitmaster Rodney Scott will spearhead the rooftop area and is just one of two pitmasters to win a James Beard Award.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” Church said in the release. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: the best.”