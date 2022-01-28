All-Star Athletes of Netflix Series CHEER From Navarro and Trinity Valley Community College Embark On First-Ever Live Tour

TEXAS (CelebrityAccess) – The all-star caset of the emmy award-winning Netflix series, CHEER embark on their first-ever live tour. CHEER Live 2022 will hit numerous cities while touring across North America. The tour features fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country. The touring ensemble will bring never-before-seen stunts and stage performances to the mat.

The Live Nation produced and Rebel Athletic presented tour features 14-time National Champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldana standing mat side with Cheer stars, Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. Per the press release, Cheer Live will transform the nail-biting sport of competetive cheerleading into a first of its kind athletic event staged with the production value of a live concert. Aldama, revered by her athletes and cheer royalty, created Cheer Live along with Andy Cosferent.

The full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and more to be announced (along with aforementioned Aldama, Butler and Simianer). The series, CHEER recently debuted their second season on Netflix, immediately hitting number one, as viewers watched and waited to see if Navarro could capture the National Champtionship a 15th time.

Simianer says in the release, “I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour. We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.” You can view the entire tour itinerary at their official website HERE.