Bandcamp’s Integrated Live Stream Platform Opens To All Artists

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp Live, the indie music destinations live stream platform is now available to all artists on Bandcamp.

A distinct advantage of using Bandcamp Live is integration with the Bandcamp marketplace.

Artist can easily display music and merch alongside the stream, and fans can make purchases without leaving the stream.

Bandcamp automatically invites followers when a show is announced, and shows appear on the Live calendar that is promote across Bandcamp.

All ticket buyers and free show RSVPs also automatically become followers, who are then notified of future releases.

The live stream platform also includes live chat and virtual gifting.

