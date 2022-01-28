Bandcamp’s Integrated Live Stream Platform Opens To All Artists

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp Live, the indie music destinations live stream platform is now available to all artists on Bandcamp.
A distinct advantage of using Bandcamp Live is integration with the Bandcamp marketplace.
- Artist can easily display music and merch alongside the stream, and fans can make purchases without leaving the stream.
- Bandcamp automatically invites followers when a show is announced, and shows appear on the Live calendar that is promote across Bandcamp.
- All ticket buyers and free show RSVPs also automatically become followers, who are then notified of future releases.
- The live stream platform also includes live chat and virtual gifting.
