Bandcamp’s Integrated Live Stream Platform Opens To All Artists
(Hypebot) — Bandcamp Live, the indie music destinations live stream platform is now available to all artists on Bandcamp.

A distinct advantage of using Bandcamp Live is integration with the Bandcamp marketplace.

  • Artist can easily display music and merch alongside the stream, and fans can make purchases without leaving the stream.
  • Bandcamp automatically invites followers when a show is announced, and shows appear on the Live calendar that is promote across Bandcamp.
  • All ticket buyers and free show RSVPs also automatically become followers, who are then notified of future releases.
  • The live stream platform also includes live chat and virtual gifting.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.

