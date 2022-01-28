Kid Rock Says He Wont Bring His Bad Reputation Tour To Venues With Vaccine Requirements

(CelebrityAccess) — Crossover artist Kid Rock has threatened to cancel any gigs at venues with vaccine requirements ahead of his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, which he has hinted may be his last.

In a new video message posted to his social media, the Kid said he and his team have done all of their ‘research’ and fully expect that COVID-19 precautions will be finished by the time his ‘Bad Reputation’ tour embarks in April and that he expects venues with vaccine requirements in place to be “gone” by then.

“We’ve done all our research and the consensus says that all this is going to be done, and if there are any of these venues – I’m not aware of any – but if there are any, they are going to be gone by the time we get to your city,” Kid Rock said in the video.

“And if they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry,” he said. “You’re going to be getting your money back, because I won’t be showing up either.”

He went on to rail against the idea of a venue imposing safety rules on his shows for his fans, particularly in light of his advocacy for personal freedoms.

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ or ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their (expletive) vaccine cards and wearing masks, that (expletive) ain’t happening,” he continued.

The Kid also stated that his team dropped several potential shows from their routing, including dates in Buffalo and Toronto due to vaccine restrictions.

“I’m not one way or the other, but I don’t want to deal with that (expletive) either, and I know that you don’t,” he said.