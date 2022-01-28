SiriusXM Relaunches Neil Young Channel For A Limited Run

(CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM announced it has revived Neil Young Radio, a satellite and streaming music channel featuring music and exclusive stories from the personal archive of Neil Young.

The channel, which first launched in December as a limited run, will return for a second limited engagement on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks, channel 27 for a seven day run on SiriusXM’s satellite system and for 30 days on SiriusXM’s digital streaming platform, SXM.

According to SiriusXM, the channel will include rarities and exclusives, along his hits and fan favorites from his extensive back catalog, including collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

The channel will also include a track-by-track play of Young’s latest album, “Barn” along with Neil sharing stories and providing a glimpse behind the scenes at his process of writing and recording the music

As well, the channel will also feature special programs including weekly concert broadcasts from Young’s vaults, celebrity guest DJs.

“I want to introduce you to some stuff that no one’s ever heard before,” Young said.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming. “Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans,” he added.

The relaunch of SiriusXM’s channel comes just days after Spotify pulled Young’s music from the platform at the artist (and, crucially, his label’s) request. Young asked to have his music removed from the streaming service over the platform’s continuing relationship with podcaster and former ‘Fear Factor’ host Joe Rogan, who has drawn criticism after using his podcasting platform to spread misinformation about COVID-19 and the safety of vaccines.