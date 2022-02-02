Carl Smith Appointed Editor For UK’s OfficialCharts.com

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Official Charts Company (OCC) has announced Carl Smith taking over Editor responsibilities of OfficialCharts.com. He replaces long-standing editor Rob Copsey, who left the company at the end of 2021.

Smith previously worked at Bauer Media where he served as digital lead at Heart for the past five years, and the Hearst brand Sugarscape prior to that. The official press release states Smith will “take the reins on digital content plans and delivery, assuming responsibility for the continued expansion of the Official Charts digital audience, maximizing 70 years of the Official Singles Chart while evolving content and social media strategy to reach a new generation of chart follower.” He will report to Head of Brand and Digital, Lauren Kreisler. In the press release, Smith says,

“It’s an honor to join the Official Charts team at such an exciting time for the brand. We have some huge plans to celebrate 70 years of the iconic Official Singles Chart, while looking to the future and recruiting a whole new generation of Official Charts followers. I look forward to catching up with friends across the industry to chat through ideas and opportunities for your acts, come say hello!”

Smith joins the company at an important milestone in Official Charts’ brand development journey as its been 10 years since the company underwent a major rebrand and pivot in their communications strategy. The OCC said his arrival kickstarts its “further brand revamp plans ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Official Singles Chart, coming November 2022 – among many other exciting developments.”