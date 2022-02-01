The Circle Jerks Go ‘Wild In The Streets’ With Their First Tour In 15 Years

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran punk band the Circle Jerks announced plans to hit the road for their first North American outing in more than 15 years.

The tour will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the Circle Jerks’ breakout 2nd studio album, “Wild in the Streets” which they originally released in 1982.

As part of the festivities the Circle Jerks will re-release a 40th anniversary deluxe addition of the album as an augmented LP on February 18th via Trust Records.

The album will feature remastered audio by Pete Lyman and rare April 1982 live performances of material from the band’s first two albums, captured at the Elite Club in San Francisco. The LP will be accompanied by a 20-page, full-color 12-by-12-inch booklet that collects historic photographs, club flyers, and an 8,200-word essay by veteran Los Angeles journalist Chris Morris, including new interviews with founding band members Keith Morris, Greg Heston, and Lucky Lehrer.

As well, the Circle Jerks also created a new music video for “Wild In The Streets” that features G Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Christian Hosoi, Eric Koston, Kevin “Spanky” Long, Steve Olson, Victoria Ruesga, Sal Barbier, Rowan Zorilla, Sean Malto, Anaiah Lei, Lizzie Armanto, Dashawn Jordan, Max Perlich, and more.

The tour kicks off on February 18th with a show at Observatory North Park in San Diego and concludes on June 25th at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, AZ.

The full tour itinerary

02/18: Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA # – SOLD OUT

02/19: House of Blues – Anaheim, CA # – SOLD OUT

02/20: Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA # – SOLD OUT

02/22: Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/23: Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore – San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades – Sacramento #

02/27: Whitney Peak Hotel – Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory – Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown – Bend, OR #

03/04: Sessions Music Hall – Eugene, OR #

03/05: Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland – Portland, OR # – SOLD OUT

03/17: Grand Room Complex – Salt Lake City, UT !

03/18: Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO !

03/19: Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada – Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag – St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave – Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic – Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues – Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix Theatre – Toronto, ON *

04/02: Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC * – SOLD OUT

04/03: L’Imperial Bell – Quebec City, QC *

04/05: Higher Ground – Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise – Boston, MA ! – SOLD OUT

04/08: Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ ! – SOLD OUT

04/09: TLA – Philadelphia, PA ! – SOLD OUT

04/12: Paradise – Boston, MA !

04/14: Irving Plaza – NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat – Washington DC ! – SOLD OUT

04/19: Orange Peel – Asheville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk – Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak – Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater – Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA !^

06/22: Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM #

06/24: Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ #

06/25: Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ #

# w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

! w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ w/ The Bouncing Souls

* w/ 7Seconds