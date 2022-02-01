Broccoli City Festival Set For Return To D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Broccoli City, the black-owned organization that seeks to foster social change at the intersection of music and culture, announced they are teaming up with Live Nation to revive the Broccoli City Festival for 2022.

The 8th annual festival, produced in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will expand to a two day event this year, taking place at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. on May 7 & 8.

The festival boasts lineup featuring performances by DC native Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Jeezy, Wale, 21 Savage, Larry June and more. Hosted by Gia Peppers, Rodney Rikai and Little Bacon Bear.

The fest will also include a slew of unique activations, a local marketplace and surprise performances on the grounds of RFK Stadium.

Additionally, Broccoli City announced the launch of BLK (Black) Change Weekend in the nation’s capital. Inspired by the documentary Wattstax, BLK Change Weekend was created to help mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to collaborate to create a more racially balanced world for Black millennials and Gen Z’ers.

The event will feature music, as well as a series of community impact volunteer activities promoting community health and forums highlighting job/internship opportunities, health/wellness tools, financial support for small businesses, and criminal and environmental justice issues.

Volunteers will be eligible to earn tickets to the main event for their service.

BLK Weekend will take place in Washington D.C. from May 5−8 and includes a convention, a career expo, a 5k race and other fitness activities, and BC All Night.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of BC Fest. “Not only does BC Fest 22 represent a moment for celebration and reflection on all we’ve been through the past few years; it will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

“We are really excited to bring Broccoli City Festival back after a long 2-year hiatus,” said Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban. “This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at Broccoli Con, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”