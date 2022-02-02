Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records Signee Hotboy Wes Arrested In Texas

WACO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records signee Hotboy Wes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday.

Mane announced the signing of Hotboy in July of last year and was featured on 1017’s compilation tape, “So Icy Boyz” that was released back in October. Wes had also been featured on several other compilations since his signing date, according to Complex.

According to Texas news, KWTX, Wes (Wesley Takquan Lewis) was apprehended in Waco after being wanted by the Hewitt Police Department on a robbery warrant. He was put into jail with two additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm because of an allegedly stolen gun that police claim was in his possession.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Wesley Takquan Lewis, also known as “Hotboy Wes,” on a robbery warrant and additional charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. pic.twitter.com/O2Ia5yD4VW — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time Wes has seen the inside of a jail cell. KWTX arrest archives show that in 2020 he was accused of running the mother of his kids off the road while the children were still in the car. Wes took to his Instagram on Tuesday claiming he was “innocent” (with a devil horn emoji) and that his phone had been confiscated by police so to “Hit my DM 12 got my chirp.” He was held on $30,000 bond which has since been posted.

As of press time, Gucci Mane / 1017 Records have yet to comment.