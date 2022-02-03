Facebook Users Fall For The First Time Ever, Stock Drops 25%

(Hypebot) — The number of Facebook users declined in the last three months of 2021 – a first for the social media giant since it debuted 17 years ago.

Facebook lost half a million global daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Wednesday’s Q4 2021 earnings report of parent company Meta.

That might not seem like much compared to Facebook’s 1.93 billion total daily active users, but this downward trend seems likely to continue due to increased competition, particularly from TikTok.

Facebook has particularly struggled to stay relevant to younger users who are also key to Meta’s big bet on the metaverse.

Meta stock was down 25% in regular trading mid-day on Thursday.

