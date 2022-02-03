Rita Ora Signs With BMG For Future Releases

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK-based singer-songwriter Rita Ora announced she’s signed a deal to see BMG release all of her future recordings.

“I’m THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!! I couldn’t be happier that they will be my label family moving forward. Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it’s so empowering to know that I will own all my master recordings that I make from now on. I also feel so motivated to be working with such a dynamic, creative, forward-thinking global company,” Ora said, announcing the deal via Instagram.

Ora is a force to be reckoned with in the UK music scene, with billions of streams to her name on the strength of hits such as ‘Hot Right Now’, ‘How We Do (Party)’, ‘R.I.P.’ and ‘I Will Never Let You Down’.

Ora holds the record for the most UK Top 10 singles for a British female artist and is one of the most played female artists of the 21st century in the UK.

She’s also brought her brand to television and has served as a judge on in the UK on X Factor, The Voice and, currently the third series of The Masked Singer, which has successfully launched a localized version in the UK.

“We are delighted that Rita, one of the smartest artists operating today, has chosen BMG’s distinctive approach which puts the artist in the driving seat. Rita is unique among UK artists in the breadth of her activities, from music to TV, film and business, something normally only associated with US artists like Lady Gaga and Beyonce. We look forward to helping achieve her ambitious goals,” said Alistair Norbury, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK.