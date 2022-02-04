Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival Lineup Announced With Korn, Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Others

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 iteration of the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, held at the Ohio State Reformatory have announced the full lineup with Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed headlining.

The iconic location was made famous by the movie Shawshank Redemption, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. Fans attending not only get to see their favorite bands perform but will also be able to walk through open sections of the actual reformatory on free tours. Haunted attractions, art and a tattoo convention will be onsite to enhance the fans’ overall experience.

Festival co-founder Daniel Janssen told Loudwire, “The partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and the city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home.”

Also to Loudwire, Disturbed’s David Draiman says, “We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration.”

The festival will be held July 15 – July 17 with tickets on sale now.