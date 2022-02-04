Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Nominated for 2022 Audie Award

HAGERSTOWN, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been nominated for Audiobook of the Year at the 2022 Audie Awards for the audio telling of his memoir, “The Storyteller.”

Grohl’s book centers around the stories of his life and offers insight on how he entered the writing world and experiences he’s had working in the music industry as a member of Scream, Nirvana and the Foo Fighters. In one recounting of his rock and roll days, Grohl describes the Big Day Out festival, held in Australia back in 2000. Grohl and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins hired scooters transporting themselves around the Gold Coast before their show. Once arriving at the festival (via said scooters), Grohl describes how he downed more than one beer, jumped back on the scooter after the show and rode to his hotel. Once there, the cops were waiting. He was subsequently arrested for drinking and scootering and spent the night in the Australian slammer. Hence, a permanent criminal record in the land down under.

Grohl also goes on to describe such life-changing moments such as bedtime stories with Joan Jett, meeting Sir Paul McCartney for the first time, getting turned away from Pantera’s strip club and how he almost joined Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

The winners of the Audie Awards will be announced March 4 via a ceremony hosted by actor Kal Penn and livestreamed via the Audio Publishers Association (APA) website. You can see all of the nominees on their official website HERE.