John Mayer Reveals The Touring Band For His Upcoming Sob Rock Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — John Mayer, who of late has been performing as part of Dead & Company, announced plans for solo tour in support of his latest album, Sob Rock.
This week, Mayer introduced the members of his touring band, writing, “It’s my honor and pleasure to introduce to you the ‘Sob Rock 2022’ touring band. The combined years of experience between these extraordinary musicians, as well as their contributions to the art form, is really something special to see and hear all on one stage. We’ve been rehearsing for the past 10 days or so, and it’s been more of a revelation than a recital. I couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with them, and I hope you can come out and see us.”
The announced band includes John Mayer (Guitar, Vocals), Lenny Castro (Percussion), Steve Ferrone (Drums), David Ryan Harris (Guitar, Vocals), Jamie Muhoberac (Keys), Pino Palladino (Bass Guitar), Tiffany Palmer (Vocals), Greg Phillinganes (Keys, Vocals), and Carlos Ricketts (Vocals).
Mayer’s new band will debut during a performance at the Hollywood Palladium on February 9th. For fans who can’t make the show, the performance will be aired live on satellite broadcaster SiriusXM’s The Spectrum channel and on the SXM App.
The performance will also air on Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge (ch. 312) on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm ET with rebroadcasts throughout the weekend.
The event will be hosted by Andy Cohen, who will sit down with Mayer before the show for an interview to discuss his music, upcoming tour, and more.
Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena
Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center
