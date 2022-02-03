John Mayer Reveals The Touring Band For His Upcoming Sob Rock Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — John Mayer, who of late has been performing as part of Dead & Company, announced plans for solo tour in support of his latest album, Sob Rock.

This week, Mayer introduced the members of his touring band, writing, “It’s my honor and pleasure to introduce to you the ‘Sob Rock 2022’ touring band. The combined years of experience between these extraordinary musicians, as well as their contributions to the art form, is really something special to see and hear all on one stage. We’ve been rehearsing for the past 10 days or so, and it’s been more of a revelation than a recital. I couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with them, and I hope you can come out and see us.”

The announced band includes John Mayer (Guitar, Vocals), Lenny Castro (Percussion), Steve Ferrone (Drums), David Ryan Harris (Guitar, Vocals), Jamie Muhoberac (Keys), Pino Palladino (Bass Guitar), Tiffany Palmer (Vocals), Greg Phillinganes (Keys, Vocals), and Carlos Ricketts (Vocals).

Mayer’s new band will debut during a performance at the Hollywood Palladium on February 9th. For fans who can’t make the show, the performance will be aired live on satellite broadcaster SiriusXM’s The Spectrum channel and on the SXM App.

The performance will also air on Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge (ch. 312) on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm ET with rebroadcasts throughout the weekend.

The event will be hosted by Andy Cohen, who will sit down with Mayer before the show for an interview to discuss his music, upcoming tour, and more.

Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

