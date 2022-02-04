Tumblr Announces Monthly Video Series, “Artist of the Month”, With Alicia Keys Debuting

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tumblr has announced its newest monthy video series, “Artist of the Month,” which will pair both iconic and up-and-coming musicians with exclusive opportunities to create deeper bonds with fans. With Artist of the Month (AOTM), Tumblr is putting the spotlight on trends that have been happening on the platform for years – helping artists find a special community that celebrates their creativity and fans who fall in love with their creations. Debuting the series in February is Alicia Keys, a Tumblr user since 2011. The exclusive content will be released throughout the month and Keys will be dropping content just for her fans on her personal blog here.

AOTM will include exclusive video content for fans, along with exclusive engagement opportunities custom built the artist such as fan art contests, artist curated playlists, Tumblr Music blog takeovers and more. AOTM is designed to generate fan love, engagement, and support for artists. The content created and shared as part of AOTM will live only on Tumblr, providing the community a unique experience that can’t be found elsewhere.

Tumblr VP of Business Marketing & Entertainment Partnerships, Andrew Schulman stated via press release:

“We created Artist of the Month as a way for artists to connect with their fans on Tumblr directly and authentically. By working directly with artists we’re able to create bespoke experiences that engage their current and future fans through creativity, passion, and self-expression. Tumblr creates and elevates inspirational experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.”

The Artist of the Month program is one way Tumblr is looking to its legacy of music fandom to create new connections that put fans at the center.