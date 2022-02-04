Women Who Rock Documentary Series Announced With Nancy Wilson, Mavis Staples, Aimee Mann and More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – MGM-owned cable network, Epix is working on a Women Who Rock documentary, set to air in the near future. The docuseries will pay homage to the legion of female pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices, and sung the soundtrack of their lives. Female artists in their own words on fame, power, truth, defiance, hard-won success and artistic expression.

Women Who Rock will reportedly include interviews from girl power luminaries such as Kate Pierson (B-52’s), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Sheila E, Macy Gray and Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads & Tom Tom Club), among others.

Epix is expanding its library with the announcement of numerous other documentary titles in development as reported by TVInsider. Some titles are: Sessions, which serves as an intimate concert experience highlighting musical artists, San Francisco Sounds, a two-part documentary about the psychedelic music scene of the bay area and Mr. A and Mr. M: The History of A&M records. In 2019, Epix released Punk – a four-part docuseries that featured original interviews with America’s punk pioneers and the world’s most notorious bands.

The four-part Women Who Rock docuseries will be directed and executive produced by former Pitchfork editor, Jessica Hopper, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Rachel Brill. The series will be produced by Network Entertainment. A confirmed release date has yet to be announced.